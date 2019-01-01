Live Scores
Emiliano Sala's body identified from plane wreckage, confirm police

A body pulled from the wreckage of plane has been identified as the Argentine attacker

Emiliano Sala is confirmed to be deceased after a body found in a plane's wreckage was identified as the Cardiff City striker.

A tweet from Dorset Police revealed the news after the identification process by the HM Coroner for Dorset.

