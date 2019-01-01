Emery's bizarre response to Arsenal's draw with Wolves: Tactically it worked how we wanted

The Gunners boss was in a relatively positive mood after the 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium, despite seeing the away side create the better chances

Unai Emery is facing fresh scrutiny from fans following his side’s 1-1 draw at home to , after claiming the game had panned out how he had wanted tactically.

With Granit Xhaka dropped from the matchday squad and Mesut Ozil returning for just his second Premier League appearance of the season, the Gunners led early on as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang marked his captaincy debut with a goal.

But Emery’s side invited pressure with a counter-attacking style at home to Wolves, and were made to pay as Raul Jimenez equalised with a fine header in the second half.

"It's a bad result, but tactically it worked how we wanted,” Emery said in his post-match press conference.

“It was an equal match and maybe we deserved more. It’s disappointing. I think the players tried and we scored the first goal but we needed a second for more confidence.

“I am frustrated because we are dropping points at home like we did last year.”

While Arsenal had more possession during the game, they were heavily out-shot by Nuno Espirito Santo’s side, who continued their good record against ‘big six’ sides.

Wolves had 25 shots to Arsenal’s 10 and eight on target to Arsenal’s four, with seven of the Gunners' shots coming in a 16-minute spell midway through the first half.

Emery was asked about the understanding between himself and his players, with recent developments with Ozil and Xhaka leading to suggestions that such relationships are coming under strain.

“I think they understand me, yes,” he replied. “They feel the responsibility to win and when we draw they are sad.

“We can improve the balance defensively. But the key was to have more clear chances to take the result for us.”

Emery also added that Aubameyang could take the responsibility of starting as captain again in future, with the 30-year-old one of the senior members of Arsenal’s regular side.

The Spaniard also praised the contribution of the returning Ozil, but wasn’t concerned when asked whether he was starting to feel the pressure mounting on him in north London.

“He worked and played well which pleased us,” Emery said of the German.

“I am very demanding of myself and we have to come back with better matches.”