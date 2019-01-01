Emery told by Arsenal legend to stop rotating and field a settled team

Emmanuel Petit can understand why a Spanish coach has been shuffling his pack, but feels progress will only be made once stability is established

Unai Emery has been urged by Emmanuel Petit to stop tinkering with his side and find a settled starting XI.

There has been more experimentation this season by a coach who took the reins at Emirates Stadium in the summer of 2018.

Fresh faces were welcomed into the ranks over the summer, with it being suggested that Emery does not know what his best selection is.

Arsenal icon Petit, who helped the club to Premier League success during his time in , can appreciate why changes have been made in pursuit of a winning formula.

The Frenchman has, however, called for stability to be established in order for the Gunners to rid themselves of inconsistency.

Petit told Paddy Power: “What Unai Emery wants to create is a team. A collective unit. Not just the first 11 but the whole group. This is why he’s constantly rotating his side and including young players.

“I like this idea, but it’s difficult for players to operate in a system like this. He changes so often – but you need to be playing regularly in order to adapt like this. His demands from the players are huge.

“But if they show the character they’ve shown recently, they have the potential to do something. Belief comes with results, but results come from what you bring to the pitch. That doesn’t come easily.

“You can’t do it one week and then sleep for two weeks.”

Arsenal will get another chance to start building some momentum on Monday when they take in a trip to .

The Gunners’ away form has remained a cause for concern during Emery’s reign, but the Red Devils have been far from imperious under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and could be vulnerable at Old Trafford.

World Cup winner Petit added: “Arsenal have reacted well after the points they dropped against .

“In a very difficult game for them against , having gone down to 10 men and needing to chase back from being down on the scoresheet, they showed character.

“There are some very positive things to be seen there, especially from the younger players. The dynamic seems to be good. But you can’t be 100% sure of that, because you never know: they could easily fall down against Man United on Monday.

Article continues below

“You just don’t know what to expect from this fixture.

“Arsenal have been thrashed by , though Man United aren’t on that level. That said, you’d think Arsenal have a very good opportunity to win at Old Trafford.

“They need a win away from home, as they’ve been dropping points so easily on the road. This match is very important for them, and it’s a good time to be playing Man United.”