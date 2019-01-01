Emery admits responsibility for Arsenal slump but says he still enjoys the owner's support

The Gunners have problems on the pitch, and concerns about their captain's behaviour, but their coach is sure he has the faith of the hierarchy

Under fire coach Unai Emery says he has the support of the influential son of the owner Stan Kroenke despite the club's current inconsistent form and issues surrounding captain Granit Xhaka.

The younger Kroenke, Josh, was at the Emirates on Sunday as the Gunners gave up a two goal lead to slip to a draw with .

The disappointment of dropping points to the Eagles was compounded by the scenes as Xhaka was substituted. The club captain gestured and swore at fans who jeered him as he was withdrawn with an hour gone.

Emery admits results have not been good enough, but insists he has the faith of the owners who are helping with matters on and off the pitch.

“We are responsible, the club and I,” the former manager told the press. “We know our responsibility is to help everybody, and also when we are making some mistakes to recognise it.

“Sunday, for example, after the match, Josh Kroenke was also in the dressing room speaking with me. We were speaking for 10 minutes about the situation but all the time helping each other.

“He’s supporting me, he’s supporting the players, we were talking about the circumstance with Granit Xhaka, saying that he was wrong and we need to manage that with him.”

Arsenal have won just two of their last eight league games, and face a tricky trip to Anfield to face in the on Wednesday.

Emery said he and the club’s brains trust had been readying themselves for that game but with the challenges ahead weighing on their minds.

“And yesterday the same, it was the day off for us and the players but we were here also,” he added.

“I was here and also I was speaking with [Head of Football] Raul [Sanllehi] and [Technical Director] Edu, and also speaking with Xhaka.”

“But now preparing for the match tomorrow is the most important, but we also need time managing different situations.”

After the Carabao Cup trip to Merseyside, Arsenal take on at home on November 2, before another difficult away game at high-flying a week later takes them into the international break.