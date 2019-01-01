'Emery, please play Aubameyang & Lacazette vs. Napoli' - Arsenal legend Nicholas pleads
Former Arsenal forward Charlie Nicholas wants manager Unai Emery to play Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette together against Napoli.
The Gunners host the Parthenopeans at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday evening for their Europa League quarter-final first leg game.
The Gabon international along with the Frenchman have scored a combined 57 goals in all competitions this season but do not start every game together.
And the 57-year-old has called on the Gunners boss to unleash both players on Carlo Ancelotti’s defence, with Egypt international Mohamed Elneny asked to be culled.
“Napoli are not brilliant. They had a draw at home at the weekend and are second in Serie A, but are not as strong as they used to be,” Nicholas told Sky Sports.
“Unai Emery - please just play Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.
“He said how they are a strong combination but he is not playing them together. I don't get the decision to play Mohamed Elneny and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
Also, the 57-year-old believes if Aaron Ramsey and Mesut Ozil complement the duo, the Gunners will hold a first-leg advantage.
“Aubameyang, Lacazette, Aaron Ramsey and Mesut Ozil must start together on Thursday, and if they do, Arsenal will win.”