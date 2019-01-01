Emery defends VAR after Aubameyang goal awarded in Man Utd draw

The Arsenal striker’s effort was ruled out for offside, only to be correctly reinstated by VAR moments later

Unai Emery has defended VAR after it ruled in his side’s favour in their draw with on Monday night.

The Spaniard saw his side come from behind to salvage a point against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, with VAR instrumental in awarding the goal for the Gunners.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s equaliser at Old Trafford was initially ruled out for offside, with VAR then correctly giving the goal after replays showed that United’s Harry Maguire was playing the striker onside.

The vital intervention from VAR helped come back from Scott McTominay’s first-half opener, with the Gabon forward lifting the ball over David de Gea to score his seventh league goal in as many games this season.

And for Arsenal manager Unai Emery, VAR was correct in allowing the goal to stand.

"For me it's very clear. It's VAR – it says if something is good or not good and that action is clear," Emery told beIN Sports.

"The referee had to wait and finish the action and then raise the flag after. Then check the VAR. This is the first adaptation for the referees and for us.

"I said at the beginning when the Premier League decided to work with VAR that it's positive. It's going to be fair for both teams after we've adapted and when we know when to use it.

“In Europe they use it more than here, more action, but the action here was very clear tonight."

Article continues below

VAR was also called upon just minutes before Arsenal’s opener as a Jesse Lingard cross appeared to hit Sead Kolasinac on the arm, but the home side’s appeals were waved away by referee Kevin Friend, with VAR then confirming the referee’s decision not to award a penalty.

The result leaves United tenth in the table after seven games, three points behind Arsenal in fourth, with Aubameyang’s goal his 14th in his last 14 league starts.

After latching onto a through ball from 18-year-old Bukayo Saka, Aubameyang cleverly lifted the ball over the onrushing De Gea, with his celebrations then cut short after noticing the raised flag from the assistant referee, much to the annoyance of the forward.