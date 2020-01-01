Elneny: Why Besiktas failed to sign Arsenal midfielder – Yalcin

The Black Eagles opted not to trigger their purchase option of the Egypt international despite his eye-catching performances during his temporary stay

manager Sergen Yalcin has explained how the financial situation at the club has cost them the opportunity to sign Mohamed Elneny permanently from .

The 28-year-old teamed up with the Black Eagles on a season-long loan from the Gunners last summer with the Turkish Super Lig side having an option to sign the midfielder permanently.

The international delivered convincing performances during his temporary stay at Vodafone Park, featuring in 27 league games to help them finish third in the table.

Despite the showings, the Black Eagles chose not to trigger their option of securing the midfielder permanently.

Elneny then returned to his parent club Arsenal and featured prominently as they defeated to clinch the Community Shield title.

Yalcin admitted the quality of the midfielder but revealed the club’s financial struggles forced them not to sign him.

“Elneny was the player we wished that he wouldn’t go, but his cost was too high,” Yalçın said in a press conference.

“He played in the starting line-up in the Arsenal vs Liverpool match. He has a high cost but is a quality football player. For us Besiktas, we have to adjust our budget and balance the budget given by TFF.”

Elneny has been with the Emirates Stadium outfit since 2016 when he teamed up with the Premier League giants from .

The midfielder has since made 90 league appearances for the Gunners and was part of the side that won the 2017 and Community Shield titles.

The 28-year-old also featured prominently as the Gunners finished as runner-up in the 2017-18 .

Elneny, who started his career with , featured for Al Mokawloon in the Egyptian Premier League before joining Swiss side Basel in 2013.

The midfielder has been a key member of the national team since he made his international debut in 2011 and has 76 caps for the Pharaohs.

It is uncertain if Elneny will remain with Mikel Arteta’s men for the 2020-21 season or leave on another loan.