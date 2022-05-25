Elneny: Egypt midfielder vows to finish career at Arsenal after extending contract

Egypt international Mohamed Elneny has promised to end his career at Arsenal after he signed a contract extension with the Premier League outfit on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Egypt international stepped in well in the absence of injured Thomas Partey for the Gunners as they fought to finish among the top four in the top-flight, but they finally finished fifth.

Without divulging the duration of the contract signed, Arsenal have confirmed the Pharaoh will stay at the club for the new campaign.

“Midfielder Mohamed [Elneny] is extending his stay with us,” Arsenal revealed on their official website. “Elneny has been a key member of the squad since joining us from Basel in 2016. He's made 147 appearances, scoring five goals and contributing 10 assists.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta explained his decision to keep the player: “Elneny is a really important part of the team,” Arteta said. “He brings endless energy, enthusiasm, and commitment to the team and is loved by everyone.

“He's an important player for us on and off the pitch, a real role model to our younger players and I'm delighted he's staying."

Meanwhile, Elneny has revealed his delight at signing the new deal and vowed to play out the rest of his career at the club.

“I feel like when you play in one of the biggest teams in the world and you have an amazing family and the fans are really amazing as well - they make me feel special,” Elneny told the same portal.

“You feel like you are special for this club and this club is special for you. Of course, I want to stay here until I finish my career actually.”

Elneny, who was voted Arsenal’s man of the match after the 5-1 win against Everton on Sunday, continued: “I needed to hear what he's thinking about me and I always say to him, 'Mikel, I really appreciate what you've done for me.'

“Because with Mikel I play more than I was before. I said to him, 'Mikel, if you say to me that you want me to stay or you want me to leave, I'm going to do whatever you want.'

“Then the way he spoke about me is something that really makes me emotional.

“It was really good for me to hear it from Mikel, about the way I play and the way I'm happy with him and being positive. It's incredible for me to feel this way from Mikel, from the club, and from Edu. I'm really happy.”

On his thoughts for the new campaign, Elneny stressed the importance of winning the Premier League and securing the Champions League spot.

“Everyone needs to go to the Champions League, everyone needs to win the league. This is what we need, and this is what I love now from Mikel, and we push to be like this all the time,” Elneny continued.

“Of course, I need to be a part of this, of this project to win the league, to go to the Champions League - why not? Because we deserve it, and we are one of the biggest clubs in the world.”