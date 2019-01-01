El-Sayed Hamdy: Former Egypt forward announces retirement

Former Egypt international has heralded his decision to end his 17-year career after a number of domestic titles

Former international El-Sayed Hamdy has announced his retirement from football at the age of 35.

Hamdy last featured for Egyptian second division club Tersana, having teamed up with the side in the summer of 2018.

The striker played his entire career in , winning one league title, two Caf trophies and a Caf Super Cup title with .

Citing injury problems, the former Petrojet man has explained his decision to end his 17-year career.

“I sustained an ACL injury in a past period with Tersana and it downs my spirit and determination to come back at this age of mine,” Hamdy said, as reported by Kingfut.

“I am satisfied with what I have done through 17 years of activity.”

Hamdy, who had 13 caps for the Pharaohs, was part of the Egypt 2010 title victory in Angola.