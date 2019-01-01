Egyptian star Elneny’s agent denies AC Milan link

The representative of the Egypt international has debunked transfer speculation surrounding the 27-year-old midfielder

The agent of Mohamed Elneny has denied reports the midfielder has been offered to Italian side .

The 27-year-old moved to last summer, joining the Black Eagles on a season-long loan from .

Elneny has since made nine appearances for Abdullah Avcı’s men, including four in the . This is after a bumpy start to his time in Turkey, where he was sent off in his debut game and subsequently handed a three-match ban.

The midfielder has been linked with a move to other European clubs, including Milan and his representative Alan Nazmy has silenced the speculation.

“We didn’t offer Elneny to any club and we don’t have a partnership with the agency which the Italian media is talking about,” Nazmy said, as reported by Kingfut.

Elneny will be expected to feature when Besiktas take on Konyaspor in their next league game on Saturday.