Egypt officially bid to host 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

Egypt are likely to contest for the 2019 Afcon hosting rights against South Africa who were expected to submit their bid later

The Egyptian Football Association (Efa) have filed an official bid with Caf to replace Cameroon as the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) hosts.

Cameroon was stripped of the hosting rights due to ill-preparedness.

Egypt's interest to organize the tournament comes after Morocco decided against bidding as the Efa had earlier on said that they will not throw their hat into the ring if another Arab country bids.

“Efa have presented an official proposal to Caf in order to host the Africa Cup of Nations decided to take place in June 2019,” Efa was quoted as having said by Kingfut.

The South Africa Football Association were expected to submit their bid to Caf on Friday, the deadline day after they had already furnished their government with the bidding documents.

If Egypt wins the hosting rights, it would be the fifth time for them to organize the tournament as they have previously staged it in 1959, 1974, 1986 and 2006.

South Africa has hosted the tournament twice before in 1996 and 2013.