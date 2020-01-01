Efe Ambrose: New Livingston signing keen to play again after 13-month of inactivity

The Nigeria international is raring to prove his worth after sealing a permanent deal with the Almondvale Stadium outfit

New signing Efe Ambrose is looking to "show what he can do" after 13 months of inactivity.

The centre-back endured a torrid time at Championship club , where he had a spell in the 2018-19 season, but failed to make a single appearance under manager Frank Lampard.

On Tuesday, the international signed an 18-month contract with the Almondvale Stadium outfit, after being without a club since he was released by Derby in June 2019.

The 31-year-old, who last featured in a competitive game 13 months ago, could make his debut for the Lions against his former club the Hibs on Saturday.

“Today I have my chance to play at Livingston and show what I can do again,” Ambrose said, as per Scotsman.

“There was interest in me [while a free agent] but nothing concrete. The only thing I had was but Livingston came first and I chose them instead.”

Ambrose explained the dream of Livingston, who are currently fifth in the Premiership table, to play in Europe motivated him to join the side.

“The league position is exciting and has really inspired me. I saw the level they are at and where they’re pushing to be," he added.

“You never know at the end of the season if we’ll be in Europe or the top six, but nothing is impossible.”

Ambrose is no stranger to the Scottish Premiership, having featured for and where he won five league titles.