Ederson joins drive for concussion substitutions after seeing Jimenez & Luiz horror collision

The Brazilian shot-stopper was deeply worried by the Wolves striker's head injury and thinks football should be doing more to protect players

goalkeeper Ederson has joined the drive for concussion substitutions after seeing the horror collision between Raul Jimenez and David Luiz at the weekend.

Jimenez suffered a fractured skull after a clash of heads with David Luiz in the first half of ' 2-1 Premier League win over at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The international required lengthy medical attention and oxygen before being carried off on a stretcher and taken to hospital, where he is now in recovery after undergoing surgery.

David Luiz continued playing after having his head bandaged, but the defender was substituted at half-time after his cut began to bleed again.

The incident has amplified focus on the risk of lasting head trauma to footballers amid a campaign in for the game's authorities to take greater steps to reduce the danger of later-life health problems such as dementia.

While Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insisted David Luiz was cleared to continue after adhering to concussion protocols, Alan Shearer, the Premier League's record goalscorer, insisted more must be done to safeguard players from serious head injury.

"Football needs to get real, it needs to wake up, it needs to get serious. Not next year, next month, now. It is not acceptable, it has been going too far too long," Shearer, who has previously presented a documentary on dementia, said on BBC's Match of the Day.

Ederson, a former team-mate of Jimenez at , told reporters on Monday: "I was very worried. I was watching the game. It was an accidental clash, head to head but very difficult.

"All the concern and all the care at the moment is very important. It is a part of the body that is very fragile and needs special attention, I agree when there is a blow to the head there should be a substitution whether the player can continue or not because you might be feeling okay because you're warmed up, but after the game you could feel the consequences.

"It is something we cannot change, it is accidental. It wasn't an intentional blow they just went to compete for the ball, but we know the risks of a head injury. I hope he recovers quickly and will be back as soon as possible."

Jimenez will not be available in time for Wolves' next outing away at in the Premier League on Sunday as he remains in observation in hospital over the next few days.

Meanwhile, Ederson will be back in action with City on Tuesday when Pep Guardiola takes his side to Estadio do Dragao to face in the , and Luiz is currently preparing with the rest of the Arsenal squad ahead of a meeting with on Thursday.