East Bengal's ISL fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule

The Red and Golds finished ninth last season and will begin under new boss Manolo Diaz this time around...

East Bengal begin the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) season with an intriguing clash against Jamshedpur FC at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa on November 21.

In their second match of the season, they face arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan on November 27 in what will be the first Kolkata derby of the ISL 2021/22 season. In their third match, they take on Odisha FC

All eyes will be on a new looked East Bengal side under Spanish manager Manolo Diaz who replaced former coach Robbie Fowler at the helm this season. The Red and Golds had a disappointing debut season last time as they finished ninth on the points table.

When is the Kolkata derby against ATK Mohun Bagan in 2021-22?

East Bengal face their arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan in the first Kolkata derby of the ISL 2021/22 season on November 27 in an away tie at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa. In their maiden season in the ISL last season, the Red and Golds lost on both occasions 2-0 and 3-1 respectively.

When do East Bengal face Bengaluru FC in 2021-22?

East Bengal take on old foes Bengaluru FC in an away tie on January 4, 2022, at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. Last season, East Bengal had won the first phase tie 1-0 while the Blues got the better of the Kolkata club in the reverse fixture winning 2-0.

East Bengal's Indian Super League fixtures 2021-22