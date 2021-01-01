East Bengal boss Robbie Fowler slams Liverpool's Super League move

The former Liverpool striker has been left disappointed with the recent events in European football...

East Bengal boss Robbie Fowler has criticised Liverpool's decision to join 11 other top European football clubs in the newly-formed Super League.

12 teams, including the Premier League's 'Big Six', announced on Sunday that they are looking to add midweek fixtures to be played between themselves but the announcement was met with widespread condemnation from fans, former players and governing bodies.

What did Robbie Fowler say?

Liverpool legend Fowler, who is currently the head coach of Indian Super League (ISL) club East Bengal, took to Twitter to express his disappointment with his former club's decision.

He tweeted, "The game we all love is in danger unless we protect its values of competition and fair play. I stand with Jürgen (Klopp) and our team and I stand with ALL football fans."

The game we all love is in danger unless we protects its values of competition and fair play. I stand with Jürgen and our team and I stand with ALL football fans. #NowThisMeansMore — Robbie Fowler (@Robbie9Fowler) April 20, 2021

Liverpool boss Klopp had also shared his thoughts on the move after the 12 clubs together made the announcement late on Sunday. He said, "I like the competitive aspect of football. I like that West Ham might play in the Champions League. I don't want them to because we want to but I like they have the chance. What can I say? It's not easy."

