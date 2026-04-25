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Dynamo Dresden: all broadcast details at a glance: Which broadcaster(s) will show SGD’s matches live on TV or via livestream?

Dynamo Dresden
2. Bundesliga

Tradition-rich Dynamo Dresden is competing in the 2. Bundesliga this season. SPOX tells you where to watch SGD’s matches live on TV and via livestream.

Dynamo Dresden is one of Germany’s most historic clubs. After exiting the DFB-Pokal, the side remains in action in the 2. Bundesliga this term.

Here’s where Dynamo Dresden’s matches are shown live on TV and via livestream.

Here’s where you can watch Dynamo Dresden’s matches live on TV and via livestream.

Watch Dynamo Dresden in the 2. Bundesliga live on TV and via livestream

Two TV channels have the broadcast rights for the 2. Bundesliga this season. Sky shows every match—including Dynamo Dresden’s fixtures—live and in full on television. You can also watch the pay-TV channel’s coverage as a live stream on WOW or in the SkyGO app.

New Sky subscribers canalso access the Premier League, DFB-Pokal and more for €24.99 per month.

Dynamo Dresden v 1. FC Kaiserslautern - Second Bundesliga Playoffs Leg TwoGetty Images

2. Bundesliga
Dynamo Dresden crest
Dynamo Dresden
DOD
Kaiserslautern crest
Kaiserslautern
FCK

This season, 2. Bundesliga matches will again be shown live on free-to-air TV. RTL or NITRO will broadcast the Saturday-evening top game in full, with additional fixtures covered in a multi-match conference. Subscribers can stream the private channels’ coverage on the pay platform RTL+.

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For Dynamo Dresden matches and other second-division fixtures, SPOX also provides comprehensive live tickers.

SPOX also follows selected 2. Bundesliga matches with detailed live tickers, all accessible via the homepage.  

Dynamo Dresden broadcast info: Who shows SGD matches live on TV or via livestream? Club profile

Founded12 April 1953 
3rd Division championship title2
State Cup wins3
GDR Championship title8
GDR Cup wins7
Record appearancesHans-Uwe Pilz (322 appearances)
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