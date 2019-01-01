Dybala's Man Utd move didn't collapse because of me, insists agent

Jorge Antun has denied reports that excessive commission demands on his part caused talks between the Argentine and United to fall apart

Paulo Dybala's agent insists he is not to blame for the collapse of the forward's proposed move to .

The star looked to be close to an exit this month as the Old Lady attempted to prise Romelu Lukaku away from United, reportedly offering Dybala as part of the deal.

While a breakthrough initially appeared possible, media reports began to shed light on various apparent issues in the negotiations.

Uncertainty over Dybala's image rights was one reported stumbling block, while it was also claimed his agent – Jorge Antun – had demanded an exorbitant €15 million (£13.7m/$16.8m) commission to get the deal over the line.

Ultimately United and Juve failed reach an agreement and Lukaku joined , but Antun insists the breakdown in discussions was not because of him.

"Yes, I talked to the English club," Antun told Tuttosport. "But the commission stories are untrue. There were just issues between the clubs."

Rumours of Dybala leaving have been prominent ever since Maurizio Sarri's appointment as Juve's head coach, with the former boss reportedly viewing him as expendable due to tactical reasons, claims backed up by him being an unused substitute in Saturday's 1-0 win at .

Sarri was missing for Juve's opening weekend clash in as he recovers from pneumonia, but standing in for the coach, Pavel Nedved insisted that Dybala had a part to play in Turin still.

"Dybala will never be a problem for us because he is a great player," the former Bianconeri midfielder said on Friday.

"Maurizio is using him as a false nine and I believe he is playing the role very well. He had a great pre-season."

The latest club to emerge as a potential destination is and, although Antun accepts things can change very quickly, he claims he is not preparing for any imminent talks in the French capital.

"No, I don't have any plans [to go to Paris]," he said. "Paulo must enjoy the moment with Juventus. What will happen in the future, I don't know."