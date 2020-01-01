Dybala in contention for Juventus return against Fiorentina, Pirlo confirms

The Argentina international has been linked with a move to Manchester United

Paulo Dybala has returned to training with and manager Andrea Pirlo is confident the international will be involved in the game with .

Dybala did not feature in Juventus’ 4-0 win at on Saturday on account of a muscle problem, but he is back in contention for the club’s final game before the Christmas and New Year break.

“He (Dybala) trained a little bit with the squad and a little bit apart today, he should be able to join us for the game,” Pirlo told Juventus TV.

Juve hit form in style at Parma, but it will be a boost to Pirlo to have a player who has been linked with back in contention.

Pirlo played down reports of a move to Old Trafford for the forward, and will now be hopeful that Dybala’s football will do the talking as we head towards the January transfer window.

The Juve coach confirmed that Arthur will miss the visit of Fiorentina, but Merih Demiral could be in contention.

Juventus trail Serie A leaders by four points, but they have won three of their last four games in the league and Pirlo is pleased with the mentality of his side.

“The secret against Parma was the mentality of the team,” Pirlo said. “We were unhappy because we hadn’t won against in the previous game.

“We played a great game, with the right attitude and the desire to dominate from the beginning until the end; this must be the type of attitude we show in every game.”

Fiorentina sit in 16th in the table and are in danger of being dragged into a relegation scrap in 2021, but Pirlo feels they are a quality side who will pose a real threat on Tuesday.

"Fiorentina are going through some tough times, but they are a very good team,” Pirlo said. “They have a physical player like [Dusan] Vlahovic and one with great class in [Franck] Ribery. They will defend deep and try to hit with us on the counterattack; we need to be careful."

Juventus have the best part of a fortnight off following the game with Fiorentina, with their next outing a home clash with on January 3.