Durand Cup 2021: FC Goa book quarterfinal berth, send Sudeva packing

FC Goa defeated Sudeva Delhi 2-1 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, on Monday, in order to make it to the quarterfinals of the Durand Cup 2021.

Goals by Mohammed Nemil (45+2') at the stroke of half-time and Jorge Ortiz (80') were enough for the Indian Super League (ISL) side as Sudeva bagged a late goal through William Pauliankhum (90+8' P).

A second consecutive defeat in Group B meant elimination for the I-League team who earlier faced a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Jamshedpur, while Goa won 2-0 against Army Green in their previous tie.

Playing under a heavy downpour under floodlights for an afternoon fixture, conditions were challenging for both sides. However, Juan Ferrando's side kept attacking through the right channel with Seriton Fernandes, Alexander Romario and Alberto Noguera pulling the strings.

It was just before half-time that Nemil left Sudeva goalkeeper Sachin Jha with no chance against his powerful left-footed curling attempt from outside the box.

Jha had to be taken off due to an injury in the second half before his replacement in Legend Singh was forced into a regulation save off a tamed shot at goal by Noguera.

Ortiz then came off the bench to punch the second for Goa, having struck from the edge of the box and the ball kissing the underside of the woodwork on its way in. A foul by Edu Bedia in the box invited a penalty for Sudeva, which Pauliankhum converted, but it was too late.