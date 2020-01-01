Drogba: Chelsea legend stutters in Ivorian football presidential election race

The 42-year-old’s bid to lead his country’s football body suffered a massive setback as his former colleagues surprisingly voted against him

Didier Drogba’s ambition of becoming president of the Ivorian Football Federation suffered a huge blow on Sunday.

In the election conducted amongst former Cote d’Ivoire players through video conferencing, the legend scored zero out of the 14 votes available.

Just like Drogba, incumbent vice-president Idriss Diallo got no votes as league president Sory Diabate garnered 11 ballots, while three withdrew.

More teams

Didier Zokora, who was Drogba’s assistant captain, was among the former players who failed to endorse the former African Player of the Year.

The 42-year-old will be hoping that members of Cote d’Ivoire’s active footballers' association, coaches, referees and physios vote in his favour.

Article continues below

Earlier, Sewe Sports boss Eugene Diomande pulled out of the race to support the ex-Chelsea forward.

The four-time English Premier League winner announced his intention to run in September 2020 with the drive of restoring the image of the country’s game, which he tagged the ‘Renaissance Project’.

According to him, his goal is to develop and maintain infrastructure, modernise the legal and regulatory framework and develop a favourable football economy.