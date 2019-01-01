Chelsea legend Drogba named Ballon d’Or ambassador

The former Ivory Coast international will co-host the award ceremony on December 2

legend Didier Drogba has been chosen as Football’s Ballon d’Or ambassador on Thursday.

The former Blues star will co-host the award ceremony set for December 2 in Paris, and will present the trophy.

“I feel honoured to present this prestigious award. I see it as an acknowledgement of my career and its exemplarity,” Drogba said in a statement .

We are delighted to introduce our new Ballon d'Or Ambassador and former international : @DidierDrogba #ballondor pic.twitter.com/4kML5Ey9WH — france football (@francefootball) September 19, 2019

Although the former forward never won the celebrated award, he was nominated eight times between 2004 and 2012, and even came fourth in 2007.

“I would have liked to do better but this fourth place is a great reward,” admits Drogba.

The 64th Ballon d’Or ceremony will be take place at the end of the year, with Virgil van Dijk the frontrunner for the top award.