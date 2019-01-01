DPMM FC in pole position to win league title
Comments()
S.League
DPMM FC moved one step closer to sealing the league title after they made light work of a woeful Warriors side, at the Hassanal Bolkiah Stadium.
Hotshot striker Andrei Varankou scored a hat-trick to condemn Warriors to a 3-0 defeat, which effectively puts the Bruneian side in pole position to win this season's league title. Another piece of good news for DPMM was Tampines Rovers' 3-3 draw against Balestier Khalsa.
With the draw, it seems as if the title race has become a two-horse race between Hougang United and DPMM - and DPMM will hope Hougang follows in Tampines' footsteps - when they take on Geylang International later.