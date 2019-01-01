Douglas Costa hints at future Premier League move amid links to Man Utd

The Brazilian forward insists he is happy at Serie A champions Juventus, but is not closing the door on a potential switch to England at some stage

forward Douglas Costa has hinted at a future move to the Premier League, with currently being linked with an approach for the Brazilian.

Questions have been asked of the 28-year-old’s future in Turin amid a lack of regular game time and another change in the dugout.

Under Massimiliano Allegri in 2018-19, Costa was given just 10 starts as the Bianconeri swept to an eighth successive title triumph.

A new man has now arrived at the helm, with Maurizio Sarri having inherited the coaching reins.

Costa could come back into favour under a new boss, but continues to spark exit talk with the summer transfer window open.

Old Trafford has been mooted as a potential landing spot and a switch to does hold some appeal to a proven South American star.

He told the Express when quizzed on whether he could see himself in the Premier League: “Maybe one day.

“But I don't think I will leave now.”

Costa is currently tied to a long-term contract with Juve and has no intention of breaking that agreement in 2019.

He added: “I have three more years at Juventus.

“Right now I do not have any option to get out of Juventus. We have a new coach and I look forward to working with him.”

Sarri has suggested that he will find a role for Costa within his plans.

The former and boss is currently in the process of assessing those at his disposal, but believes there will be regular minutes for those considered to boast match-winning talent.

Sarri told reporters at his official unveiling: “When you have a player with the qualities of Paulo [Dybala] or Cristiano [Ronaldo], they can play in any role.

“What can change is only the interpretation of the role.

“I'll probably talk to two or three players before the start of the season to share ideas, compare and understand the way they think and their characteristics.

“You have to start with the talented players who can make the difference like Cristiano, Paulo and Douglas, and build around them.”