Douglas Costa completes LA Galaxy transfer & vows to 'bring the flash' ahead of MLS kick-off
Ryan Tolmich
Getty Images
The LA Galaxy have signed former Juventus and Bayern Munich winger Douglas Costa from Gremio, the club announced on Thursday.
Costa will join the club on an initial six-month loan, after which the winger will be signed on a permanent deal through the end of the 2023 MLS season
And, after completing his move, Costa promised to "bring the flash" to MLS as he looks to help the Galaxy return to the top of the league.
More to come...