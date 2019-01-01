Dolly Menga: Angola forward leaves Livingston on loan

The Almondvale Stadium outfit have confirmed the temporary departure of the 26-year-old Angola international

Scottish Premiership club have announced the loan move of Dolly Menga to Angola side Atletico Petroleos de Luanda.

The forward put pen to paper on a two-year deal for Almondvale Stadium outfit after arriving from Blackpool in August 2018.

Article continues below

Menga made 25 league appearances in his debut season for Gary Holt’s men to help them finish ninth on the table.

The 26-year-old Angola international will now spend the 2019-20 season in his homeland after an agreement was reached between Atletico and Livingston for his switch.

ℹ️| Livingston FC can confirm that the relevant paperwork has now been completed and Dolly Menga has joined Atletico Petroleos on a season-long-loan. pic.twitter.com/zkUFdEBbBG — Livingston FC (@LiviFCOfficial) September 3, 2019

Atletico will be the twelfth club for Menga, having previously played for Standard Liege, Sint-Truiden, , Braga, Hapoel Tel Aviv among others.