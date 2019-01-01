Djorkaeff: PSG need 'people who want to be there'

With the club wobbling at the end of Thomas Tuchel's first season in charge, the former France international has called for changes

Youri Djorkaeff says changes are needed at after the "craziest" end to the season.

Thomas Tuchel's French champions stumbled over the line despite a commanding lead in the title race. They also lost the Coupe de final on penalties to , despite the fact they were 2-0 up in the first half.

PSG failed to retain the Coupe de la Ligue, having been knocked out at home in the quarter-finals by , who went on to be relegated from Ligue 1, while Tuchel's men suffered a last-16 loss to in the .

Speculation continues to link Neymar with a move away from the French capital, while record goalscorer Edinson Cavani is reportedly a target for .

And after another season of European disappointment, Djorkaeff - who played for the club in 1995-96 when they won the European Cup Winners' Cup - feels the off-season is crucial for the Ligue 1 champions.

Djorkaeff, speaking courtesy of the UEFA Trophy Tour – Driven by Kia, told Omnisport: "Some changes must happen within the club. The main question in my opinion is to know who is at Paris Saint-Germain and what they're doing there.

"I speak about players, entourage and staff. At some stage you need to put in place people who want to be there and help the club to improve. Once we'll answer this question, many issues will be fixed."

Tuchel's place at the club has been questioned partly due to PSG's below-par performance in the Champions League.

The former coach masterminded a first-leg victory at Old Trafford, but saw his side collapse, as they have in previous seasons in Europe, with Marcus Rashford's late penalty sealing a sensational comeback for United.

"There is not much to think about because he's the best in a league where they did not play many big games," Djorkaeff said of Tuchel, whose side have lost three of their last six Ligue 1 games.

"Not to diminish , or , the competition didn't scare PSG. In Europe it didn't go well.

“The end of the season is the craziest. It didn't go according to plan at all. That a club like Paris let the team end the season that way is not allowed at such level.

"Paris Saint-Germain's ambitions are to reach that level of the competition [Champions League semi-finals]. That’s why we are more concerned about what they lack than what they possess. It can be built.

"The Champions League is every year a learning experience. The issue that Paris Saint-Germain is facing is that at the same stage [of the competition], they make the same mistakes. We then questioned ourselves about why Paris are not going through.

"I think that people in the club know why and that one day they’ll have to change their philosophy. The club's identity must be [to] push more forward."