Diouf's fight with Gerrard revealed by former Liverpool forward Sinama Pongolle

The Senegalese legend was involved in a dressing room bust-up with the former England midfielder during his three-year stay at Anfield

Former forward Florent Sinama Pongolle has revealed the details of a fight between El Hadji Diouf and former captain Steven Gerrard during a pre-season fixture.

In June 2002, Diouf joined Gerrard in Gerard Houllier's team where he played for two seasons before joining Wanderers on an initial loan in 2004.

The two did not get along at Anfield with Diouf claiming the former English midfielder was afraid to look in his eyes and speak to him.

Sinama-Pongolle was a youngster in Gerard Houllier's squad during that time, and he has revealed how the bust-up came about.

“Half-time of a pre-season game. Fight between Diouf and Gerrard. I was traumatised,” Sinama-Pongolle said in an Instagram live session.

“Can you imagine the young ones seeing this and thinking that’s what professionals are like at that level? At half-time, in the dressing room. Stevie G is all like ‘you have to pass, you have to pass’ and [Diouf] just loses it.

“He didn’t speak English. His English was rubbish. You know what he did? They hated each other so much.

“Steven Gerrard arrives, he insults Diouf. ‘Hey, you f******…’. And [Diouf] couldn’t answer, so he grabs Gerard Houllier and says: ‘Tell him, I’ll f*** his mum’. He came in and said: ‘I’m not his mate, I’ll do him in straight away’.”

Diouf managed just six goals in 80 appearances for Liverpool before joining Bolton permanently in 2005.

The two-time African Player of the Year also had a stint at Sunderland, , , Doncaster Rovers and before calling time on his career in 2015.