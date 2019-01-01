Dieumerci Mbokani outshines Victor Osimhen as Royal Antwerp secure Europa League berth

The Congo DR and Nigeria internationals were on target as the Great Old defeated Felice Mazzu’s men at the Bosuilstadion

Dieumerci Mbokani scored a brace after 's Victor Osimhen’s opening strike as Royal Antwerp secured Uefa qualification. Antwerp beat Charleroi 3-2 in the Belgian play-off final on Sunday.

Felice Mazzu’s men started the game brightly after Osimhen opened the scoring with only a minute into the encounter.

Then 13 minutes into the match, Dorian Dessoleil doubled the lead for the Zebras after an assist from Massimo Bruno.

In the 20th minute, Sporting Charleroi were reduced to 10 men after Gjoko Zajkov was shown a straight red card by referee Nicolas Laforge for serious foul play.

Antwerp capitalised on their numerical advantage to launch a comeback with Lior Refaelov equalising for his side two minutes after the incident from the penalty spot.

In the 67th minute, Mbokani completed his brace by scoring the matchwinning goal after he was set up by Didier Lamkel Ze.

Osimhen and Mbokani featured for the duration of the game along with ’s Abdoulaye Seck.

Next month, Mbokani and Osimhen will be expected to play a part for and Nigeria respectively in the 2019 in .

The are in Group A along with host nation , and Zimbabwe.

The Super Eagles have been drawn in Group B alongside Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar.