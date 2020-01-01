Diatta scores to help Club Brugge extend unbeaten run against 10-man Royal Antwerp

The Senegal international found the back of the net for the seventh time this season as the Blue and Black secured victory at Bosuilstadion

Krepin Diatta was on the scoresheet in ’s 2-0 victory over Royal Antwerp in Sunday’s Belgian First Division A game.

The midfielder played his 13th game of the season for the Jan Breydel Stadium outfit and made a significant impact in the encounter.

The international registered his seventh goal of the season to ensure his side extended their unbeaten run.

Diatta formed a five-man midfield along with Mats Rits, Eder Balanta, Federico Ricca and Hans Vanaken for Club Brugge.

The 21-year-old opened the scoring for the Blue and Black as early as the second minute in the encounter after benefiting from Noa Lang’s assist.

Royal Antwerp were then reduced to 10 men in the 16th minute after Jeremy Gelin was shown a straight red card for serious foul play.

Club Brugge soon profited from the setback and doubled their lead four minutes into the second half when Rits fired his effort into the back of the net.

Diatta has now scored seven goals in 18 appearances this season across all competitions, amid other dazzling performances.

The midfielder featured for the duration of the game along with teammate and international Odilon Kossounou.

Nigerian forward David Okereke played for 11 minutes after he was brought on for Noa Lang while Senegalese Youssouph Badji was introduced for Charles De Ketelaere in the 90th minute.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo international Dieumerci Mbokani lasted for the entirety of the game.

The victory ensured Club Brugge maintained their lead on the top of the First Division A table after gathering 33 points from 16 games.

Diatta has been with the Jan Breydel Stadium outfit since 2018 when he joined the side from Sarpsborg 08.

The midfielder has helped the club to win two league titles and a Super Cup trophy since his arrival.