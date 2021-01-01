'No one believed in my diamond Mosimane' - Al Ahly president El Khatib

The administrator hopes clubs will not lure the successful tactician from the Red Devils

Al Ahly president Mahmoud El Khatib has lauded Pitso Mosimane, describing him as a diamond who deserves a worthy contract.

The tactician has been a hit at the Red Devils, winning four trophies at the club to date, and the administrator has revealed not everyone at the club believed in the South African.

"I stand before you in peace and in pride," El Khatib said after a recent achievement where the club won the Caf Super Cup after defeating RS Berkane.

"I saw a diamond in South Africa and I went alone to bring it over here, whilst no one believed in Pitso Mosimane. The board was amazed by this move.

"The first time I saw my diamond, my team was six years without winning the Caf Champions League. When I brought him over to Cairo, the doors of Africa opened and he brought to my hands the desired medal of Africa."

However, the administrator revealed not everyone is happy with what Mosimane has achieved.

He has further stated he went for brains and hopes no one will take his diamond away from the club.

"I know a lot of mourning voices back home in Egypt are now angry because Mosimane once again delivered not one, not two, not three but the fourth title to my hands. Now he does not owe me anything, I am the one who owes him a worthy contract," El Khatib continued.

"Since no club has ever defeated Ahly by 5-0 in the Champions League [like Mamelodi Sundowns did in 2019 in the quarter-finals which was the biggest loss in Ahly's history] and only Mosimane did it.

"When I hire, I hire the brain, not the skin colour. I know Qatar has seen my diamond and there are no thieves around to steal it."

On Friday, Mohamed Sherif and Salah Mohsen struck a goal each at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar, to hand their team the Super Cup trophy.

This season, the Red Devils are aiming at successfully defending their Champions League crown and winning the Egyptian top-tier title as well.