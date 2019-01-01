PJ City triumphant despite difficult conditions at MBPJ Stadium

The second win in the group stage takes PJ City clear two points clear of PKNP FC in the race for a quarterfinal spot in the 2019 Malaysia Cup.

Heavy downpour in the evening meant that the pitch at Petaling Jaya Council (MBPJ) Stadium was in less than ideal conditions when FC kicked off their third Group B match of the against UiTM. However K. Devan's boys managed to overcome the situation to come away with all three points with a 1-0 win.

Pedro Henrique was the hero of the home side as he slammed home the winner in the 29th minute of the match, turning in Annas Rahmat's cross from the right hand side. The striker went on to strike the post in the second half but his first half contribution proved sufficient for PJ City to claim their another win in the group stage.

"The pitch was very difficult for us to play. We should have scored one or two more goals but overall I'm happy with the team's performance. The most important thing is that we got the three points. We needed to win because this is a home match for us and we need the points to qualify for the quarterfinals.

"Our boys worked really hard and played well in certain situations. They created a lot of chances and they gave their best. I have no complaints over the performance. UiTM gave us a tough time even though they only have two foreign players," said Devan after the match.

Devan and PJ City also had goalkeeper Muhaimin Mohamad to thank for achieving the victory as the 27-year-old was called into action in the opening period of the match and managed to keep UiTM out. The result meant that UiTM stayed bottom of the group with zero points after three rounds of matches played.

The two teams will face each other again in the reverse fixture on August 25, this time with UiTM playing host.

