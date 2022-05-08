Cyriel Dessers scored twice as Feyenoord came from behind to dent PSV Eindhoven's title hopes following a 2-2 draw in Rotterdam on Sunday.

PSV had taken an early 2-0 lead when Cody Gakpo scored a brace with goals in the 16th and 29th minutes and looked on course to take advantage of leaders Ajax Amsterdam's 2-2 draw with AZ Alkmaar earlier, but the Nigerian international had other ideas.

Hosts Feyenoord upped the game after the break and Dessers fired the first a warning in the 65th minute when he went past multiple challenges before forcing a great save from PSV goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo.

PSV held onto their lead until the 86th minute when Dessers popped up with a header, connecting well with an excellent cross to reduce the arrears.

With four minutes added on, German midfielder Mario Gotze handled the ball in the box, handing Feyenoord a lifeline via the spot.

Dessers stepped up and made no mistakes, sending Mvogo the wrong way to slot into the left-hand side for a 2-2 full-time score that dents PSV's title chances as they stay second on the table with 75 points, four behind Ajax with two games remaining.

Meanwhile, Sebastien Haller missed from close range as Ajax also came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw away to AZ Alkmaar.

The Ivorian striker played 90 minutes as the Dutch champions sought victory to extend their lead over second-placed PSV and managed four shots while winning two aerial duels.

Brian Brobbey had given the visitors the lead in the 42nd minute before the hosts responded after the break, Vangelis Pavlidis levelling from a close-range header in the 62nd minute before Hakon Evjen took advantage of some poor defending from Ajax to extend the lead 15 minutes from time.

With Ajax chasing an equaliser, Haller received the ball in the box but squandered the opportunity when he fired straight at the goalkeeper. However, Erik ten Hag’s men rescued a point when Edson Alvarez headed in Steven Berghuis’ perfectly taken corner with four minutes remaining.

Before the second goal, Ten Hag had brought on Moroccan Noussair Mazraoui in place of Devyne Rensch with Ghana attacker Mohammed Kudus also a late substitute for Daley Blind, who had been at fault for AZ Alkmaar’s second goal.

Both Mazraoui and Kudus looked lively as Ajax laid siege on their opponent’s goal in the final 10 minutes but the home side withstood the pressure to claim the draw.

Ajax are now just one win away from retaining their title and can do that on Wednesday when they host Heerenveen.