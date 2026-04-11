Despite injuries to Kano and Malcom, Al-Hilal remains hopeful going into its crucial match against Al-Sadd

Al-Hilal are clinging to a last-ditch hope that Brazilian winger Malcom and Saudi midfielder Mohammed Kanoo will be fit for their AFC Champions League match against Qatar’s Al-Sadd.

The club confirmed on Friday that both players sustained injuries during Wednesday’s 6–0 win over Al-Khulood at Kingdom Arena in Round 29 of the Roshen League.

The club said Kano suffered a hamstring injury, while Malcom reported hamstring pain; both are undergoing scans to assess the damage and potential recovery timeline.

Although both are unlikely to feature against Al Sadd, Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadiah reports that Italian head coach Simone Inzaghi will include them in the travelling squad for the match in Jeddah.

Al-Hilal will face Al-Sadd on Monday at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, in the round of 16 of the Asian Champions League.

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Both will continue treatment in Jeddah, with a final decision on their involvement expected on Sunday.

Malcom has featured in 33 matches for Al-Hilal this season, scoring nine goals and providing 11 assists, while Kanoo has contributed five goals and five assists in 36 appearances.

Al-Hilal are chasing a first Asian crown since 2021, having lost one final and suffered two semi-final exits in the intervening tournaments.