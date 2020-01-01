Desire Oparanozie: Why I joined ambitious Dijon

The Nigeria international is looking to hit the ground running after she was unveiled by her new French club on Tuesday

striker Desire Oparanozie has explained why she signed for the French outfit, citing the club's ambitions for the 2020-21 season.

The Dijonnaise were promoted to the French top-flight after the 2018-19 season and were eighth with 14 points when the 2019-20 season was abandoned due to the coronavirus in May.

Aside from their poor finish, Dijon also crashed out of the Women's Coupe de at the quarter-final stage after a 2-0 loss to giants .

On the other hand, Oparanozie enjoyed a fine season after helping qualify for the Coupe de France semi-final and ended their campaign in sixth, scoring six goals in 12 games.

While revealing what convinced her to move to Poussots Stadium, the Nigerian forward disclosed her ambition is to inspire Yannick Chandioux’s side to record an improved outing next season.

“I am happy to start a new adventure after six years in Guingamp," she told the club website.

"I am delighted to be able to discover something else. I really like this club and the coach's speech, which has followed me for a long time, convinced me. I am very honoured to sign at DFCO.

“With Yannick Chandioux, we have been talking about a possible arrival at DFCO for two years. He really wanted me to join his team.

"We have good relationships, so it also convinced me to join DFCO. The coach wants better results this season, that the team scores more goals and wins more.

"He thinks I have the qualities to help the group. I am very happy to be here and to be able to help the team. "

During her six-year stint with the Brittany team, Oparanozie scored 45 goals in 106 appearances and she is eager to make another breakthrough at Dijon as she joins with her new teammates.

“My strength is that I fight on every ball and try to make every opportunity come true when I am on goal," she continued.

"I will do everything to bring my qualities to the team so that it progresses. Certain faces will not be unknown to you when you resume. Which players do you know in the squad?

“I remember some players I played against Guingamp against. There was Élise Bussaglia, but unfortunately, she stopped her career.

"I also knew the Cameroonian defender Marie-Aurelle Awona. When I played against her, I remember it was always a big fight.

"I am happy to meet Salma Amani and Maryne Gignoux, with whom I played at Guingamp."

Oparanozie will hope to solve the attacking problems of Dijon when the new 2020-21 top-flight season starts.