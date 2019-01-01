Dennis Bonaventure scores sixth goal of the season in Club Brugge's win
Dennis Bonaventure netted his sixth goal of the season as Club Brugge claimed a 3-2 away victory at Anderlecht in a Belgian Championship fixture.
The Nigeria U23 forward had not scored a goal in the past 11 games (eight in the league) across all competitions for Brugge but found the target in the 34th minute to put his side two-goal up, after Wesley Moraes's early opener.
Pieter Gerkens, off a Yannick Bolasie assist, pulled one back for the hosts in the 64th minute before Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld, on in place of Bonaventure, restored the visitors’ two-goal lead.
In injury time, Adrien Trebel scored Anderlecht’s second to ensure there was a tense finale but Brugge held out for the maximum points.
The victory took Brugge to second in the log, a point behind leaders Genk.