Denizlispor’s Onazi procures multi-million naira mansion in Lagos

The Super Eagles midfielder evidenced his taste for luxury with his new residence in the exclusive area of Lagos State

international Ogenyi Onazi has acquired a multi-million naira residence in Lekki, Lagos.

The midfielder put aside the disillusionment of Denizlispor’s 1-0 defeat to Sivasspor with a state-of-the-art edifice.

Ogenyi Onazi's beautiful edifice 💕 pic.twitter.com/4e0Gb9zjf2 — Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) June 17, 2020

Goal gathered that the new acquisition was procured in celebration of the ex- star’s fourth wedding anniversary.

Check out @NGSuperEagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi's incredible mansion in Lekki, Lagos - is this the ultimate dream house? pic.twitter.com/0StZNaaw6z — Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) June 17, 2020

This property joins the lists of assets owned by Onazi, who is a key member of Gernot Rohr’s Super Eagles.

Reacting to this development, the president of Authentic Nigeria Football Supporters Club, Prince Abayomi Ogunjimi lauded the 27-year-old's latest achievement.

“This is a very great development for Onazi and on behalf of my team, I want to say a big congratulations to him,” Ogunjimi told Goal.

“I have been a staunch fan of the youngster – not because of his performance or charisma on the field of play, but because of his ability to make responsible choices.

“With a place where he can call home, I think that will spur him in putting up more impressive performances for his Turkish based team.”

Onazi joins ’s Odion Ighalo in the hallowed list of Nigerian footballers past and present who own a mansion in the comfy part of south-west Nigeria.

In an attempt to secure regular playing time, he left Trabzonspor for a one-and-a-half-year deal with the Denizli Ataturk Stadium giants.

The game against Sivasspor, where he replaced Oscar Estupinan, was his seventh game in the Turkish elite division.

Denizlispor are currently in the 11th position with 31 points from 27 games as they continue preparation for Saturday’s game against .

On the international scene, he was part of John Obuh’s Nigeria team to the 2009 U17 World Cup where the Golden Eaglets bowed 1-0 to in the final.

His impressive outing fast-tracked his transition to the senior national team, and in 2013, he played a key role in Nigeria’s triumph in .

Later that year, he was part of the country’s Confederation Cup squad as well as the 2014 Fifa World Cup in . However, injury ruled him out of Rohr’s squad for the 2019 Afcon where the three-time Africa kings finished third.