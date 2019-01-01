Demba Ba returns to Istanbul Basaksehir on loan

The Turkish Super Lig leaders have reinforced their star-studded squad with the signing of the Senegalese forward for the remainder of the season

Demba Ba has returned to Turkey to join Istanbul Basaksehir on loan from Shanghai Shenhua until the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

The 33-year-old leaves his Shanghai club for his third loan spell having spent the second half of the last two seasons in Turkey with Goztepe [2017-18] and Besiktas [2016-17].

With the Chinese Super League yet to resume for the new season, Ba who scored five goals in 17 league games in 2018 chose the Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium as his next destination this winter.

The former Chelsea and Newcastle United talisman reunites with former Premier League stars Emmanuel Adebayor, Gael Clichy, Robinho and Kerim Frei in Abdullah Avci's squad.

Ba’s addition comes as reinforcement for Basaksehir who are in the running to win their maiden Turkish Super Lig title this season.

They sit at the summit of the league table with 38 points from 18 matches.