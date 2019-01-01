Debuting Pozuelo dazzles as Toronto FC crush NYCFC
Alejandro Pozuelo proved to be worth the wait for Toronto FC.
Making his first MLS appearance, the Spanish midfielder provided two goals and an assist, leading the way as Toronto FC battered New York City FC 4-0 at BMO Field.
The match was the midfielder's first with the club having recently joined from Belgian side Genk for a transfer fee rising as high as $11 million (£9m).
Tasked with replacing Sebastian Giovinco, who left the club this winter, Pozuelo wasted little time in making his mark for the Canadian club.
It began with a 29th-minute assist, as the former Swansea City, Rayo Vallecano and Real Betis midfielder found Jozy Altidore to open the scoring for the hosts.
Pozuelo with the Panenka! What a way to score a debut goal!#TORvNYC https://t.co/lQk24djLyr— Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 30, 2019
Pozuelo then scored the second himself, firing off a Panenka from the penalty spot that left NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson helpless as TFC took a 2-0 lead.
The third, though, was Pozuelo's masterpiece, his signature moment in his league debut.
In the 78th minute, Pozuelo scored a candidate for goal of the year, unleashing what appeared to be an effortless long-range looping chip up and over Johnson to cap off one of the most memorable debuts in recent MLS history.
Pozuelo WITH THE CHIP! 😱#TORvNYC https://t.co/FlkhCzXGwJ— Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 30, 2019
Jay Chapman provided Toronto's fourth and final goal to seal the club's third win from three matches to start the MLS season.
The start is the best in club history as Toronto looks to bounce back from missing the playoffs last season as injuries and poor form robbed the club of a chance to defend its 2017 MLS Cup title.
NYCFC, meanwhile, continue to struggle, having drawn all three of the club's matches entering Friday's defeat.
Without David Villa, NYCFC has scored just four times in those four matches while conceding eight goals.
Next up for Toronto FC is a match with the Chicago Fire while NYCFC will face the Montreal Impact in their next match.