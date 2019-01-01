'De Jong & De Ligt could play for anybody' - Ajax starlets talked up by Tadic

Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt “will suit everyone”, says team-mate Dusan Tadic, with the former already on his way to while the latter has his pick of Europe’s top clubs.

Amsterdam has emerged as a favoured hunting ground for those teams seeking to pick up exciting young talent this summer.

De Jong has a €75 million (£65m/$85m) deal in place with La Liga champions Barca, while De Ligt is being linked with the likes of Barca, and .

Nicolas Tagliafico, Andre Onana and Hakim Ziyech are among the others to be attracting interest from afar, with Tadic admitting that Ajax have pieced together quite the squad.

The 30-year-old winger told The Sun: “It is not strange for me to see the young players without fear. It is in the Ajax DNA. They don’t care about pressure. I really like the philosophy .

"We always dominate and we don’t care if we are home or away. We always play our football, this is our biggest strength.

“The only problem is that if you don’t try things or take risks, then the coach will say something.

“Even if you make mistakes, they want you to play and enjoy it.

“De Ligt is 19, De Jong is 21, but they think like a 30-year-old. Their brains are amazing. Their mentality is complete. You cannot buy this.

“I have never seen it in my life. They will suit everyone. They have everything in their game.”

Ajax’s collection of promising youngsters and experienced professionals has allowed them to enjoy a stunning 2018-19 campaign.

They remain in contention for the Eredivisie title, while also preparing for the first leg of a semi-final showdown with .

Tadic added: “It’s not good to have 11 young players and it’s not good to have 11 old players. You need to have a mix. Both can learn from each other.

“In the past few years, Ajax didn’t have so much success but had a lot of possibilities and young players.

“They have made a very good project and you see what is happening now. They have invested a lot and got everything back.”