'De Gea will be back!' - Scholes defends Man Utd goalkeeper after FA Cup semi-final horror show

A legendary Old Trafford figure is confident that the Spanish shot-stopper will rediscover his best form after a series of high-profile errors

Paul Scholes has defended David de Gea after his poor performance in the semi-finals of the , insisting the goalkeeper "will be back".

United's 19-match unbeaten run in all competitions came screeching to a halt when they were humbled 3-1 by at Wembley on Sunday.

It was an evening to forget for De Gea, who committed two errors to gift the Blues a healthy advantage and leave the Red Devils with a mountain to climb.

The Spaniard allowed Olivier Giroud's tame effort to creep in at his near post in first-half stoppage time, before fumbling Mason Mount's long-range shot into the net just after the interval.

A Harry Maguire own goal added gloss to Chelsea's victory, with Bruno Fernandes scoring United's only goal from the penalty spot late on.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer backed De Gea after his previous errors against , and Spurs earlier in the season, but admitted that his No.1 was guilty of a vital lapse in concentration for Chelsea's second goal when speaking to reporters post-match.

He said: “It’s hard for a 'keeper to make amends. So much easier for outfield players. David showed in the rest of the game, he made a few good saves.

"He knows he should save that one 100 times out of 100 but that's football for you."

Former United 'keeper Mark Bosnich has been among those to question whether De Gea should retain a place in Solskjaer's line up for the final two games of the Premier League season, but Scholes thinks critics have been too quick to jump on a man who has won four Player of the Year awards at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils legend wrote in a post on Instagram: "Yep, he’s having a bad time. But without him, United wouldn’t have finished in the top 10 the last 6 years…he’ll be back!"

Solskjaer is currently preparing his squad for a crucial showdown against West Ham at Old Trafford on Wednesday, where a draw or a win will be enough to see them move into the top four.

United will then wrap up their latest domestic campaign with a trip to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester, which could be a decider in the race for qualification, before focus shifts to the restart next month.

The Manchester outfit already have one foot in the quarter-finals after beating LASK 5-0 in the first leg of their round-of-16 tie, with a last-eight clash against either İstanbul Basaksehir or Copenhagen awaiting the victors.