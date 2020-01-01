'De Gea needs a challenge' - Man Utd should've recalled Henderson in January, says Steele

The Red Devils number one was guilty of another glaring mistake at the weekend, but Eric Steele is certain he can rediscover his best form

should've brought Dean Henderson back in January in order to bring the best out of David De Gea again, according to the club's former goalkeeping coach Eric Steele.

De Gea has endured a difficult 2019-20 campaign at Old Trafford, making headlines for his lapses in concentration rather than his shot-stopping abilities.

The 29-year-old has made more errors leading to goals than any other goalkeeper in the Premier League, the latest of which came during a 1-1 draw with at Goodison Park on Sunday.

The international took far too long on the ball before attempting a clearance, which allowed Dominic Calvert-Lewin to rush in and deflect the ball into the net with just three minutes on the clock.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer backed De Gea in his post-match interviews and continues to favour him over Sergio Romeo and Lee Grant.

United also still have Henderson on their books, with the 29-year-old currently on loan at , and Steele thinks Solskjaer missed a trick by failing to recall him during the January transfer window.

A man who worked closely with De Gea upon his arrival in Manchester from back in 2011 feels Henderson would be the ideal man to challenge the Spaniard and force him to step up his performance levels.

“I wonder whether United should have brought Dean back in January because David needs a challenge," Steele told FourFourTwo.

"He doesn’t see that with Romero and Lee Grant. Romero has done what he was asked to do – he’s been a number two.

"He’s done a solid and sound job when he’s been asked to play, but I don’t see him as a two who can be a number one, but I do see Henderson like that. I could see Henderson coming back and getting a 10-game run.”

Steele also urged Solskjaer to make a decision on Henderson's future sooner rather than later, while addressing calls for Henderson to replace 's Jordan Pickford as 's No.1 ahead of this summer's European Championship.

“Dean’s doing so well that people are now starting to talk about him playing for England in the Euros rather than Jordan Pickford," said Steele.

"That’s great for Man United, but the club have big decisions to be made by Ole and Richard [Hartis, United goalkeeping coach] in the next three or four months.

"Do they sell Dean or do they bring him back at the end of the season because if they do, Dean will want to come back and play.

"Having Dean back will bring a massive challenge for David. Dean will have had a full Premier League season behind him and he’s proven in the top league and proven at all the clubs he’s played for."

Steele added on the need for De Gea to embrace his role as a key figure in Solskjaer's rebuild at Old Trafford: “David is coming into his prime now.

"He has to accept that he’s a big player in this team being built by Ole. He’s not the young kid on the block. He has to relish the challenge and say ‘I’m a major part of this team’."