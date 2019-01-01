'De Gea is transforming into Karius!' - Man Utd goalkeeper hands Chelsea equaliser with another blunder

The Spain international committed yet another error to cost his club a goal against the Blues as his terrible form continued

It continues to go from bad to worse for goalkeeper David de Gea.

For years the Red Devils No.1 has often been the responsible for winning points for the Old Trafford outfit, but over the last month the tables have turned dramatically against the international.

The latest error came late in the first half against , as Antonio Rudiger tried a hopeful shot from distance.

De Gea could have elected to punch or try to catch, but instead he did neither and spilled the ball weakly into the path of Marcos Alonso. The Chelsea man made no mistake and put the chance into the back of net, cancelling out Juan Mata’s earlier strike which had put United in front.

It was the latest in a brutal stretch of four games for De Gea, during which he has made three errors leading to goals. That is more than he made in his previous 123 matches for United.

Overall, De Gea’s made four errors leading to goals this season with only Asmir Begovic and Bernd Leno having made more at five each.

Article continues below

Those struggles have left De Gea being compared with the likes of Loris Karius, whose infamous mistakes last season helped cost a potential title against in the final.

And these days fans and pundits have been left to question what has happened to a player who was near-universally considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world and whether he can get it sorted in time to get United’s top-four hopes back on track.