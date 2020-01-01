‘De Gea had hand sanitizer on his gloves’ – Man Utd goalkeeper comes under fire after poor start against Spurs

The Red Devils' defence had a nightmare moment against Spurs and social media was not slow to poke fun

It’s fair to say that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s did not get off to the best of starts after the coronavirus break.

While the Red Devils seemed to approach their opening fixture after a three-month absence in buoyant mood – aided in no small part to Marcus Rashford’s admirable efforts for charity – they were rapidly brought back down to earth at Hotspur Stadium as they fell behind to a goal from Steven Bergwijn.

From a defensive perspective, it was a disappointing goal to concede, with the Dutchman allowed to gather possession around 40 yards from goal and cut a path easily through the defence before blasting a shot through David de Gea.

It was the latest mistake from the keeper, who was once considered one of the best in the world in his position but who has struggled to find his best form for several months.

While the international should have done more than palm the opening goal into the roof of the net, it was a move that should have been stopped closer to source as Harry Maguire was much too easily beaten by the exciting attacker, as the world’s most expensive defender was slow on the turn.

Unsurprisingly, the reaction to the goal on social media was brutal.

Roy Keane’s passionate rant about the goalkeeper’s shortcomings also inspired numerous posts as well.