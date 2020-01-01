David Silva will get proper farewell at Manchester City, says Guardiola

The Spanish tactician confirmed the City legend would finish the campaign with the club and get the send off he deserves

David Silva will finish the season with and hopefully receive a "proper farewell" later, manager Pep Guardiola said.

Silva was coming out of contract at the end of June, but the playmaker will see out the campaign with City, having confirmed this season would be his last at the Etihad Stadium.

And Guardiola hopes the 34-year-old, who has been at the Premier League club since 2010, can get a proper tribute at some stage, with games resuming behind closed doors.

More teams

"Yeah, David will stay until the end of season," he told reporters ahead of City's return to action with a clash against on Wednesday.

"He will finish the last games without people, but hopefully he and the club can organise a proper farewell in front of people.

"Big clubs become incredible clubs when they make gestures to incredible players who have been here more than a decade. Like Vincent Kompany, Joe Hart, Yaya Toure … all these players, Pablo Zabaleta. Sorry for the names I forget, but they know who they are.

"The situation is what it is, no-one wants it, David especially. The club will make an agreement with David and do what they have to do."

Former playmaker Silva joined City from in 2010 and over the subsequent decade established himself as one of the club's finest ever players.

The 34-year-old has won four Premier League titles, five EFL Cups and two FA Cups – the first of which in 2011 ended City's 35-year trophy drought.

Before the start of the current campaign, Silva stated 2019-20 would be his final season in .

Although his deal will now be extended beyond June 30 under special provisions for clubs to try to finish the schedule despite the Covid-19 pandemic, he told AS that position has not altered.

"I will say one thing, I am moving forward. I am sorry, I have been here 10 years and I have fulfilled what I wanted," Silva said.

Article continues below

"The cycle closes here, but I will always keep this club in mind for everything I have lived. From the first moment people have treated me incredibly.

"Here they have a great respect for you, people give admiration towards you. Now my family and I need another challenge."

City have a game in hand but are 25 points adrift of Premier League leaders .