'He's in incredible condition!' - Guardiola full of praise for Silva as midfielder preps for Manchester City departure

The club will have to savour the Spaniard's talents while they can, with the playmaker set to leave at the end of the season

David Silva produced a decisive display in 's 2-1 win over Bournemouth on Wednesday, leaving Pep Guardiola in awe of the departing playmaker.

Silva, 34, joined City in 2010 and has gone on to enjoy a wonderful career in Manchester, winning 11 major trophies and establishing himself as a club icon.

The veteran midfielder looks set to depart at the end of the season, with a return to likely as he winds down his glittering career.

But on Wednesday he provided another reminder that his days at the top are by no means over, as he scored with a wonderful free-kick, before then setting up Gabriel Jesus.

It was an unconvincing win, but Guardiola was thrilled with Silva.

"He is in an incredible performance, he is one of the guys who came back from lockdown in an incredible position," Guardiola told Sky Sports.

"He's in an incredible condition right now, incredible condition, and the way he is playing is really good.

"His mentality with and without the ball, scoring goals – it's his second in a row with the free-kick. He's really, really well."

When Silva initially joined from , there were certainly some doubts over whether the technical midfielder could adapt to the Premier League.

But he resoundingly disproved his doubters, and Guardiola hopes he gets to see out the final years of his career in a place of his choosing.

"All the people think about it with this situation, to come here and play in this league it will not be easy, but it shows the mentality of David, he has [it], so the reality was like this," Guardiola continued.

"He decided to go, so hopefully he can find the place where he wants to play his last years."

On Wednesday, Silva's assist in the Jesus goal gave him his 10th of the season, marking the fourth such campaign that he hit double digits.

Only five total Spaniards have reached that mark in the Premier League, with Cesc Fabregas doing it five times while Santi Cazorla, Juan Mata and Jose Antonio Reyes each did so on two occasions.

Next up for Manchester City is Saturday's clash with before Silva and co. visit in the Premier League next Tuesday.