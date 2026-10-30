David Moyes drops Jack Grealish for 'breach of club discipline' as Everton beat Newcastle to reach Carabao Cup quarter-finals

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Everton manager David Moyes omitted Manchester City loanee Jack Grealish from his matchday squad for a disciplinary infraction before watching his side claim a 3-1 victory over Newcastle United on Thursday night. Despite the England winger's absence at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, the Merseysiders comfortably advanced into the last eight of the Carabao Cup.

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Unauthorised training absence prompts axe

According to talkSPORT, the 31-year-old playmaker was axed from the fourth-round tie following an unauthorised absence from a recent Everton training session. Grealish had previously missed last weekend's 2-0 Premier League defeat against Arsenal, though club officials attributed that initial omission to illness. On the pitch, goals from James Garner, Hayden Hackney and Thierno Barry rendered Dan Burn's late consolation for the visitors meaningless.

Club statement confirms disciplinary punishment

Prior to last weekend's clash with the Gunners, the attacker had been included in every matchday squad since returning to Merseyside late in the summer window, making three league starts and two substitute appearances after playing 77 minutes in last month's third-round cup win over Wolves.

Confirming his absence alongside defender Jarrad Branthwaite ahead of kick-off on Thursday, Everton wrote in a post on X: "Jarrad Branthwaite remains sidelined for a second successive game due to concussion protocols, while Jack Grealish is unavailable for selection due to a breach of Club discipline."

Second Merseyside loan hits turbulence

Having joined City from Aston Villa for £100 million in 2021, the England international initially moved to Everton on loan last term and registered two goals and six assists across 20 outings before suffering a season-ending foot injury in January.

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After recovering over the summer, he came off the bench for his parent club during their 3-0 Community Shield defeat to Arsenal at Wembley in August and their 2-1 opening-weekend league win over Bournemouth before sealing a second temporary switch to the Toffees prior to the transfer deadline.

Fleetwood await in quarter-final draw

While Grealish must now work to regain Moyes' trust ahead of Everton's return to Premier League action, his team-mates have been rewarded with a favourable draw in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals. The Merseysiders will travel to Highbury Stadium to face League Two outfit Fleetwood Town, who stunned Arsenal on penalties to reach the last eight. Avoiding complacency against fourth-tier opposition gives the Toffees a strong chance of reaching the semi-finals.