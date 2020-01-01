Dauda: How Revoredo and Ghana's preparations helped keeper stop Ronaldo

The 34-year-old goalkeeper recalled his experience when he came up against the five-time Ballon d'Or winner at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil

goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has revealed why saving Cristiano Ronaldo's header point-blank was more special to him compared to the free-kick he saved in the opening minutes of their last Group G match at the 2014 Fifa World Cup.

Dauda relived moments from the encounter which ended 2-1 in favour of as both teams crashed out in the group stage of the tournament.

Before Ronaldo's 80th-minute winner at the Mane Garrincha Stadium, the former and shot-stopper produced some fine saves to keep the star from scoring in the opening minutes.

With the Black Stars chasing their first victory in in the fixture, Dauda brilliantly stopped Ronaldo from opening the scoring with a free-kick in the 12th minute and seven minutes later, he produced a sensational save to deny the 35-year-old's header from going into the back of the net.

The 19th-minute save did not go without a celebration from the goalkeeper who beat his chest, and he was cheered on by supporters in the stadium.

“Against Portugal, I made a lot of saves in that match because I was learning from a Brazilian coach [Alexandre Revoredo] who is late now, in before I went to the World Cup. He taught me a lot that made the difference in the game,” Dauda told Goal.

“Football is about passion. Even Buffon when he makes some saves, he gets excited and celebrates. For me, it was not just because I saved Ronaldo’s header.

“Before every one of our games at the World Cup, we trained by watching previous matches of our opponents, and we studied their team. Before the Portugal match, we know Ronaldo is good with set-pieces and headers so our goalkeeper coach prepared us for that, and we did a lot of set-pieces and crossing that week, so during the game when I saved the header I remember that this is what we did in training, and I was happy. That brought about the celebration.

“I also saved his free-kick during the match but the header was more special for me because he was so close to me and had a greater chance of scoring, but I was composed and I did not panic.”

Dauda made two appearances in the competition, and he was in between the sticks when held Ghana to a 2-2 draw in the second group match.

"It’s an opportunity and I thank God for giving me the chance to play in the biggest football competition. The tournament was one Ghana should have progressed to the next round," he continued.

"The game against Germany was also a difficult one because I made a lot of saves but playing against Ronaldo who was the biggest player in the world at that time, is a bigger motivation for you as an opponent."