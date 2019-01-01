Dann understands Zaha's desire to leave amid Man Utd & Tottenham talk

Doubts linger over the winger's future at Crystal Palace and team-mates at Selhurst Park appreciate why the forward may want to move on

Wilfried Zaha has the quality to succeed at the highest level, according to Scott Dann, who would understand if his team-mate wished to leave Selhurst Park.

Zaha starred for Palace against on Sunday, scoring the Eagles' second goal in a 3-2 victory at Emirates Stadium.

That performance followed Zaha's acknowledgement that he might have to leave Palace to further his career, with the international stating that he is "too ambitious" not to play for a big club and compete for major honours.

Roy Hodgson claimed after Sunday's victory that the club have no intentions to sell their star man, while Zaha insisted he remains fully focused on Palace, but Dann understands his team-mate's desire to test himself at a higher level amid talk of interest from the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham.

"Every player wants to play at the highest level," Dann told the Evening Standard.

"He has not said anything untoward. He is striving to be the best he can be and if that means he has to move on at some stage then that is the way it goes.

"When you have got that type of quality, there is no doubt there are teams who are going to be looking at him.

"But we know, because of the way he trains and the way, that it will not change his performance as long as he is here. He will keep performing like he did against Arsenal. When he is like that, he is unplayable.

"There are not many out there who can do what he can do. He has got the qualities to play at the very top."

Zaha, who has scored nine Premier League goals this term, signed a long-term deal with Palace in August, and Dann added that should the 26-year-old leave, it will only be for a bumper transfer fee.

"Of course we would not want to lose him, but if something happens in the summer and he goes then I am sure it will be in the right way," said Dann.

"And he is not going to go on the cheap, that is for sure."

Palace sit 12th with three games to play and welcome to Selhurst Park on Saturday.