Dalot sends message to Solskjaer after Man Utd's record Wan-Bissaka signing

The Portuguese full-back appears up for the challenge despite the club strengthening in his favoured position

Forgotten right-back Diogo Dalot has sent a determined message to the club's hierarchy following the £50 million ($63.5m) transfer of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The signing of the defender in Dalot's favoured position has sparked speculation about the 20-year-old's future at Old Trafford, but the Portuguese player used social media to signal his intent to fight for a position in the first team.

"Nothing but hard work, waiting for the new season to kick off! @manutd," Dalot wrote on his Twitter account accompanied by pictures of himself training.

The youth product was signed by Jose Mourinho last summer as the long-term replacement for Antonio and Ashley Young at right-back.

Nothing but hard work, waiting for the new season to kick off! ✅ @ManUtd 🔴⚫ pic.twitter.com/LsLrIJMc2X — Diogo Dalot (@DalotDiogo) June 30, 2019

Dalot made 23 appearances under Mourinho and then his replacement Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but was unable to nail down a regular starting position.

While he is known as a right-sided defender, Dalot also found himself deployed as a right-winger, where he impressed getting high up the pitch into attacking positions, while he also played in roles on the left flank of the field.

Wan-Bissaka, who becomes United's most expensive defender ever, will likely start as the first choice right-back leaving Dalot on the outer competing for a back-up role with veteran Young.

Prior to Wan-Bissaka's United arrival as speculation was building, Dalot revealed to the club's official website he felt he had a strong debut season at the Theatre of Dreams and it was time to stake his claim to be the number one right-back.

"I can say it was a big season for me," Dalot said.

"Playing 23 games, and I only started playing properly and had my fitness in December, so it has been very good for me to have the opportunity to play in some different positions.

"I want to make my statement in the team and play as much as I can at right-back because I think it's my best position. I just need to prove that to the manager with my work.”

"I just need to push on. My goal is to make right-back my own."

Manchester United return to pre-season training this week ahead of their Australian and Asian tour that begins with a match against Perth Glory on July 13.