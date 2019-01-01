Cuadrado happy at Juventus and planning extended stay with Serie A champions

The Colombia forward is not looking for a way out of the Allianz Stadium and is hoping to see fellow countryman James Rodriguez join him in Italy

Juan Cuadrado claims to “feel happy at ” and is planning on remaining with the champions for the foreseeable future.

A move elsewhere has been mooted for the international during the summer transfer window.

He faces fierce competition for places in Turin and has seen the Bianconeri further bolster their ranks this summer.

It has been suggested that a switch to could be made, with Shanghai Shenhua among those said to be open to the idea of landing the 31-year-old.

Cuadrado is only tied to a contract with Juve until 2020 and no fresh terms have been agreed as yet.

That situation is fanning the transfer flames, but the South American insists he has given no thought to taking in a change of scenery.

He told Il Mattino: “I feel happy at Juve, my family is happy and our thoughts are to stay in Turin.

“It is a fantastic city that made us feel welcome.”

Cuadrado first linked up with Juve in the summer of 2015 as a season-long loan from was put in place.

A permanent transfer was then completed, with 137 appearances having now been taken in for the club.

He is hoping that there will be many more outings to come, while Cuadrado is also looking to line up against a familiar face next season.

International team-mate James Rodriguez is expected to be on the move before the next deadline passes.

He appears to have no future at and has seen a switch to Napoli mooted.

Cuadrado believes an agreement there could be beneficial to all concerned, saying of the talented 28-year-old playmaker: “For James, would be fantastic, every team would be very happy to have a player like him.

“We all know the great player he is, it would be a very good move for him because it would allow him to grow tactically.”

James has spent the last two seasons on loan at champions , but they opted against putting a permanent transfer in place.

He is now attracting plenty of interest from elsewhere, with the latest reports suggesting that could rival for his signature.